HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police were searching for a missing and endangered man Thursday evening.
Officers said 88-year-old Van Van Phan was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. at his residence.
He was expected at an appointment but never arrived.
Police said Phan may be experiencing memory problems.
Phan was located near Southwest 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road and has been reunited with his family.
