HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro neighborhood of Meadow Oaks is pushing back after the city announced a proposal to possibly turn a strip of green space into an Internet fiber optics facility.
The city plans to eventually offer public Internet citywide and the first wave of services could come as soon as summer.
City leaders believe the just over half acre space located off Southeast Davis Road and Aerie Avenue is an ideal location to build the necessary 230-square-foot building and accompanying courtyard. The facility would include a natural gas-powered emergency generator and ground-mounted HVAC condenser units. According to the city, the facility would be surrounded by a back fence and landscaping.
But seven homes directly surround the green space, and dozens more fill the neighborhood.
Homeowners FOX 12 spoke with were frustrated and disappointed by the city’s proposal.
Nipuni Dissanayak said the grassy strip outside her front door was a major appeal when she purchased her home in 2013.
Dissanayak even mentioned the green space in a letter that accompanied her offer on the house. She shared the letter with FOX 12 Monday.
“The view is so peaceful, and it creates a great connection to the natural beauty,” Dissanayak read aloud.
“It’s very rare to find something like this,” Dissanayak added. “It’s great for the kids, for everybody to do anything – to hang out, to play. It’s just amazing, honestly.”
If the facility is built, the hub would serve south Hillsboro and offer Internet services to some 8,000 homes and 20,000 people. It would be the first of five eventual stations spread throughout the city, according to a city spokesman.
The goal is to provide high-speed, low-cost Internet to neighborhoods, businesses and schools. Low-income residents might pay just $10 a month for services.
What’s more, the city says it would simultaneously make Hillsboro a “smart city”, where officials can easily communicate with and operate infrastructure like traffic lights and water lines.
Jason O’Dell is another frustrated neighbor in Meadow Oaks.
“I’m not really against the Internet at all,” O’Dell said. “I think it’s a great idea. I think it’s great to add competition to the Internet providers and things like that. It’s just the location.”
“It doesn’t look like any of the houses and it’s very obtrusive,” O’Dell added. “More than that, I’m worried about the noise and basically this industrial-style building being placed in our green space.”
The O’Dell family sent FOX 12 photos showing the grassy strip used by children and serving as the location for “National Night Out”, which is a neighborhood activity with local police.
Those closest to the lot told FOX 12 they paid housing developers $10,000 or more for the proximity to the green space.
“They said they have an agreement with the city of Hillsboro – it’s going to stay green – there’s nothing that can be built there – that’s what we were promised,” Dissanayak said.
Now at the mercy of the city, neighbors said they are begging leaders to reconsider.
“I really do hope they listen to our voices,” Dissanayak said.
The city spokesman told FOX 12 no decisions have been made on the property yet.
City staff met with neighbors last week and took public comments during the month of January.
The planning department is expected to make its decision within a month on whether it will approve a land-use change needed to install the facility within the neighborhood.
