HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - As school districts plan to possibly move to online learning until at least November, virtual learning is nothing new for one Oregon district.
As the first non-charter online school in the state, Hillsboro Online Academy has offered families and students in the Hillsboro School District virtual learning for nearly a decade.
"We were kind of, like, trailblazers," said Linda Harrington, Principal at Hillsboro Online Academy.
Now, in the middle of a global pandemic, Harrington says it's her school that other districts are looking to.
"It’s been fascinating, because there’s always been this 'what's an online school? Why would you want to go to an online school?' And yet feedback from some of my own staff's friends that are teachers in the community have said, 'wow, you really can still stay connected with your students,'" said Harrington.
Harrington says staying connected with students means getting everyone on the same page from the beginning.
"Make sure that you have a solid, complete, totally thorough orientation at the beginning of the year for the student and the family," Harrington said. "It’s absolutely essential that they understand how to do school online."
So, how do you do school online?
Harrington recommends not having too many big group sessions, but instead offering set times for students and parents to engage with teachers about assignments.
"So, a parent or student can click in and say, 'hey we need some help with guiding my student on this' or it could be 'hi English teacher, can you talk with me? Can you explain this?'” said Harrington.
As for keeping students excited to learn throughout the school year, Harrington says you have to have an engaging curriculum - not just busy work. And students also need to know teachers are watching.
"Whether it’s just to tell them what a super job they’re doing on that introductory sentence on their paragraph or whether it’s to suggest changes in what they’re doing to strengthen what they’re writing. Just solid feedback," Harrington said.
Harrington's final word of advice:
"Don’t try to do too much. Don’t try to reinvent your classroom online, because it’s a completely different environment and make sure that you connect with the student before you do school work," said Harrington. "It just has to be that relationship that they see you, they know you. They learn a little bit about you and then let’s launch into something.”
Harrington says for online to work, parents must also be supportive and monitor their child's work regularly.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Anything that removes direct indoctrination from the leftist control classroom is good.
