HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man's body was found this week among the debris from the Weil Arcade fire in downtown Hillsboro, a discovery that comes more than a month after the historic building was destroyed.

According to Hillsboro Police, the man, who has not been identified, died from smoke inhalation. Investigators don't believe he was connected to any businesses in the building.

Investigators said the delay in finding the body was due to safety concerns with the building. Police said they don't believe there are any more victims.

Roel Leon, 34, is accused of starting the Jan. 2 fire, as well as starting torching two nearby vehicles the same night. She's also accused of a burglary in downtown Hillsboro that happened Dec. 2.

Leon was arrested a few days after the Weil Arcade fire and booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of second-degree burglary. Hillsboro Police will send updates on the body found to the Washington County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be upgraded.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Jan. 2 and ripped through a building that’s been a Main Street staple for over 100 years. It took more than 12 hours and over 90 firefighters to extinguish the flames. More than a dozen businesses were destroyed.