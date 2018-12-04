HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A video making the rounds on social media, shows the moment Hillsboro police officers enter a Liberty High School classroom full of students, with guns in hand.
Police officials say they received a mistaken report of a student with a gun, leading to the encounter that some are calling “excessive.”
“The information that was passed to our officer is that we had someone in this classroom who was armed with a gun,” said Sgt. Eric Bunday.
According to Bunday, it came from a concerned parent who reported the information to 911 dispatch. Within minutes, Hillsboro police responded, entering the classroom with guns drawn.
The viral video, taken by a student at the school, shows the moments officers enter. HPD confirms two of the officers seen in the video had pistols, but another two were carrying M4 patrol rifles.
According to Bunday, all Hillsboro police officers carry these semi-automatic weapons in their patrol cars.
“Our officers responded as they were trained. In any situation where we have the potential for someone to have a gun, especially in a situation like a classroom, we’re going to take every necessary precaution,” Bunday said.
After sweeping the room and determining there was no threat, the officers put away their weapons and searched for the reported gun, but found none, according to Bunday.
It was a false alarm.
“It seems like it was a case of miscommunication,” he said.
One that has some parents upset. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents, which states in part:
“I understand this may be frightening to see. Students have been encouraged not to share this video on social media because of the potential for it to be taken out of context and for it to generate rumors.”
“Tomorrow, we will be providing direct support to students in the class where this incident occurred,” according to the letter.
As for its response to the critics, HPD is standing by its officers.
“We can’t afford to not take these seriously,” Bunday said.
An HPD spokesperson says officers receive active shooter training at least once a year. And, even though there did not turn out to be a real threat in this case, the officers did exactly what they’re trained to do.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
