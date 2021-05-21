Hillsboro police arrest suspect related to Target and Fred Meyer robberies

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police say one man is in custody after robberies at Target and Fred Meyer.
Police say on Thursday, at about 10:49 a.m., the pharmacy located inside Target at 11095 Northeast Evergreen Parkway was robbed by a man who said he had a gun, but no gun was seen or used. The suspect left before police arrived.
On the same day at about 8:21 p.m., the pharmacy located inside Fred Meyer at 6495 Southeast TV Highway was robbed by the suspect. Police say the suspect once again left before officers could arrive. Later the same evening, at about 10:01 p.m., officers conducting an area check found the suspect in the parking lot of Walgreens at 7010 Northeast Cornell Road.
The suspect was arrested and identified as 33-year-old, Eric Louis Horwitz. He is being lodged at the Washington County Jail on two counts of robbery in the second degree and one count of attempted robbery in the second degree.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Sean Magnuson at 503-681-6190 and reference case numbers 21-8208 and 21-8173.
