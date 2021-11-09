HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro police say one man is behind bars after a man exposed himself on a train.
On Thursday at about 5:04 p.m, officers and Tri-Met police officers received a call of a man later identified as 32-year old Lorenzo James Rawls exposing himself on the train in the area of 8821 Northeast Quatama Street.
It was discovered by investigators that minutes before the arrest he had broken into someone’s home and stole numerous things.
Rawls was lodged in the Washington County Jail for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree public indecency, interfering with public transportation, interfering with a police officer, and disorderly conduct.