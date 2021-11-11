Hillsboro police arrest two suspects accused of stealing packages

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro police say two people have been arrested for stealing packages off porches.
On Thursday at about 10:28 a.m., officers got a call of packages being stolen off porches in the area of 7957 Southeast Engelman Street. Officers were able to find and stop the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers say they found numerous stolen items including packages and mail.
The two suspects were identified as 28-year-old James Kyle Gray and 32-year-old Luis Rafael Onsurez. Gray was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of mail theft and third-degree theft. Onsurez was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of third-degree theft and a probation violation.
If you are a victim of package theft or mail theft, your items might have been recovered in this arrest. Please call the Hillsboro police at 503-681-6190 in reference to case #21-19232.