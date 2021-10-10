Hillsboro police ask for help locating robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro police are asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.
At about 1:21 pm, officers responded to a robbery call at the Chevron gas station located at 7499 Northeast Imbrie Drive. The suspect drove to the gas station, got gasoline, and then went inside the business and committed robbery with a gun.
In the process of committing the robbery, the suspect fired at least one round from his handgun. After the robbery, the suspect left the location in his vehicle, which is described as a 2013 black Nissan Rogue with a Mississippi plate of PRG1454.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to contact this suspect but relay the information to the police.
If anyone has information related to this robbery, please contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190 regarding HPD case #21-17234.