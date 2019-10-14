HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro Police Chief Lee Dobrowolski is retiring this month, according to the police department.
Dobrowolski has served as police chief for more than five years after previously serving as the Deputy Chief of the Salt Lake City Police Department, according to officials.
Deputy Police Chief Jim Coleman will serve as Interim Police Chief beginning Oct. 25.
Dobrowolski plans to move to the east coast to live closer to family. City Manager Robby Hammond says the city will likely begin searching for Dobrowolski’s replacement early next year.
“Having the opportunity to not only live in the City of Hillsboro, but to become part of the fabric of this wonderful community has been a highlight in my life," Dobrowolski said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.