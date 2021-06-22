Hillsboro Police Department introduces implicit bias training for officers, includes community in conversation

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department introduced new training this week around race and impartial policing. Not only did it involve patrol officers and managers, but it also brought command-level staff and community members together for tough conversations.
"There are kind of two ways to go about [implicit bias training]," said Hillsboro Police Chief Jim Coleman. "It's to do it quickly and to do it thoughtfully, and we wanted to do it thoughtfully. So, we reached out to an organization that has a national reputation."
According to one teacher, in these trainings run by the organization Fair and Impartial Policing, instructors discuss implicit bias, how it might manifest in policing and the consequences being ineffective, unsafe, and unjust. They're also working on skills, what officers can do to reduce biases. The organization provides a science-based, implicit-bias-awareness training for law enforcement across the nation.
"Indeed, many law enforcement officers come into this training defensive, and that's because of the way we've talked about this issue. We've basically accused them all of having explicit bias," said Dr. Lorie Fridell, a national expert on biased policing, Fair and Impartial Policing's CEO, and a professor of criminology at the University of South Florida. "This training is effective because many people don't know about how biases can impact their thinking, so the awareness part is critically important."
While patrol officers and managers had already been through training with instructors who are sworn officers, Fridell was holding a command and community training, where she talks about topics like culture, recruitment, and how a police force navigates a person with explicit biases. About ten people from the community joined the conversation.
"I try to be an optimist, and I've learned that the gap is still great between how police view themselves and how the public views police," said Coleman.
Coleman said they'll evaluate how effective this training was and look at incorporating it or other training in the future.
