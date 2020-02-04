HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department has selected a new police chief.
Lee Dobrowolski, the department’s former chief of police, retired in October and announced plans to move to the east coast.
Deputy Police Chief Jim Coleman took over as the interim Police Chief on Oct. 25, 2019.
Coleman will now take over the job permanently, the police department says. Coleman has worked in law enforcement for 25 years, beginning with the Salt Lake City Police Department in 1990, where he later rose to the rank of Deputy Chief.
“I’m motivated to keep leadership on pace with the internal drive already present,” Coleman said. “Meaningful progress is ready to be made in areas such as building trusting relationships with all communities, data-driven safety and crime solutions, emergency and natural disaster response capabilities, and a thoughtful approach to long-term challenges, such as homelessness.”
