Hillsboro police ID 74-year-old woman who died in suspicious fire

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police Friday afternoon identified a 74-year-old woman they say died in an apartment fire in Hillsboro earlier this week.
Sharon Inglish, of Hillsboro, died Monday evening after an apartment in the 220 block of Southeast 12th Avenue burst into flames, according to officers. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators earlier this week said the fire appears suspicious. They haven’t shared any additional details.
Hillsboro police Friday afternoon said the fire’s cause and Inglish’s death remain under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
