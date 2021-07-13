Hwy 26 EB closed in Hillsboro after crash involving pedestrian

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - After asking the public for help with case information for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Monday morning, the Hillsboro Police Department said they have identified the vehicle and driver of interest. 

The hit-and-run occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday on eastbound Highway 26 between the Northeast Brookwood Parkway on-ramp and the Northeast Cornelius Pass exit. According to police, the victim, a 52-year-old man, was walking on the right shoulder of the highway when he was hit by a box truck. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. The victim has not been identified. 

The box truck and driver were seen at the 7-Eleven located at 5456 Northeast Huffman Street just before the crash. Police said the truck was then seen driving by the Chevron gas station located at 21755 Northeast Imbrie Drive just after the crash.

The suspect vehicle was described as a yellow-cabbed, white truck about 26-feet long. A description of the driver was not released, but police provided surveillance images of them. On Tuesday night, HPD said the driver and truck had been identified. Police did not report any other details and did not say if the driver was facing charges in the crash. FOX 12 has reached out to HPD for more information.

Hookie
Hookie

This guy will probably vacation in Mexico for awhile till the heat gets off and then return with a new identity and our Kate will welcome him back with open arms !

RetDOD
RetDOD

Maybe he didn't know. It's a big truck. Sure he'll realize with these photos put out. Not being a Portland area resident, wouldn't expect "pedestrians" on a highway, and in all likely hood could possible have a similar incident driving the big truck in that area.

Mom and Dad always said don't play in the road.

Clackakitty
Clackakitty

If he isn't in Mexico already, he's on his way there. As for the box truck? It's probably already parted out.

Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

Dude..it's over. Hire an attorney, and turn yourself in. Let your attorney do most of the talking, and obviously claim that you knew you hit something, but you didn't know it was a person, and if you had known, you would have stopped.

