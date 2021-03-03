Hillsboro police investigating deadly shooting at hotel

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is looking for information regarding a deadly shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.
Police were sent to the Springhill Suites located at 7351 Northeast Butler Street at 1:19 a.m. on the report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived they found a person had been shot and killed.
No information has been released about the victim or possible suspect information. Police say there is no threat to the general public.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Hillsboro Police Detective Pat LaMonica at 503-681-5357 regarding HPD case #21-3288.
