BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man who fled from the scene of a crash was arrested after being tracked down by a police K-9.
On Thursday, officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Northwest 173rd Avenue.
Police said the driver of a Honda fled from the scene.
No word if the other driver involved was injured in the crash.
Officers, with the help of Hillsboro police K-9 Blazer, located the suspect.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Bendavid, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, misdemeanor - driving while suspended, hit and run vehicle, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.