HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police say they have found the van believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hillsboro Saturday night.
The hit-and-run occurred at about 7:40 p.m. on Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast 17th Avenue, according to police.
A gas station attendant who was working at a nearby ARCO says a man and a woman were crossing a short unmarked crosswalk when he heard the impact of the van hitting them and then watched as the driver sped off and then disappeared.
Police say the woman did die at the scene Saturday night. They identified her as 38-year-old Marjorie Averill, of Beaverton.
The other person hit, identified as Tim Mahan, spoke to FOX 12 about what happened.
Mahan said he was walking Averill home around 8 p.m. Saturday after taking her out to dinner.
It was the first time they were meeting in person after establishing a relationship online, according to Mahan.
"We both been through a lot, made it through a lot. You know, just trying to become better people," he said.
Mahan told FOX 12 they were both in recovery.
"When you’re in recovery, man, you can never have too much support. And it's good to meet people who understand you and understand where you’re coming from," he said.
Mahan said they were only a couple blocks from Averill's home, walking in an unmarked crosswalk that night near a busy street when the white van pummeled into them.
"It was a nightmare," said Mahan. "I keep, like, waiting to wake up, you know. Like this isn’t a normal life experience for me. It's like it's a dream, man."
Mahan was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but is already out of the hospital.
"I banged on the hood of the van to let them know that they had hit something and the van sped up," said Mahan. "I just went over and I grabbed [Averill]. And I was telling her, 'Help is on the way,' you know. She was breathing and everything, and then she just stopped breathing."
Mahan took a photo of them together that night. It was the first photo on his new phone. He never imagined it would be her last.
"She had a really good time her last day. We had a great time and, you know, she had a good day," said Mahan, hoping Averill's family would hear this message.
He also told FOX 12 he has a message for the driver of that van.
"Had you stopped, it would’ve been okay. But I hope you think about this every day for the rest of your life, you know. Cause she doesn’t have a life to think about it anymore."
Police released two photos of the van they believe was involved.
Investigators say they received a tip from someone who spotted that van on the news and knew where it was.
Officers then found it in unincorporated Washington County, just outside of North Plains on Sunday.
The gas station worker, who did not want to be identified, said he ran out to help Averill after the collision but knew there was nothing he could do.
“All I heard was this big impact, turned around, seen a lady getting dragged underneath the van,” he said.
Hillsboro police say they have a person of interest in the case but are not releasing any more information. They are still asking for anyone who saw the crash to give them a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
