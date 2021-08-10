Hillsboro police looking for help in locating missing 16-year-old with medical needs

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old who is at risk with medical needs.
Ryan Williams was last seen on August 8, in the Hillsboro High School area near Southeast River Road and Southeast Rood Bridge Road. Ryan is 5’6”, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts, and no glasses.
Ryan left home without his cell phone or any money and on foot. If seen or found call dispatch at 503-629-0111 in reference to HPD case #21-13157.
