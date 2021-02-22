Hillsboro Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police have identified a person of interest in a homicide investigation that started with a domestic disturbance call on Sunday.
At 2:59 a.m. officers responded to Southwest Oak Street in Hillsboro and found the victim, Glenda Noah, dead at the scene.
Investigators are looking to speak to the victim’s husband, Toby Epling aka Toby Noah, who is a person of interest in the case. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information in the case should call 503-629-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.