Hillsboro police make arrest in 22-year-old missing person case

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Detectives say they have someone in custody in connection with the disappearance of a Hillsboro man who was last seen alive in July 1999.
Anthony “Tony” Kennedy was 22-years-old at the time of his disappearance. His vehicle was reported missing and was later found abandoned in a parking lot near his residence.
On May 3, Kenneth Todd Gipson was arrested for murder in the case. Detectives say Gipson and Kennedy were roommates at the time of Kennedy’s disappearance. Hillsboro police began their reexamination of Kennedy’s missing person case in 2018. The case was then presented to a Washington County grand jury who indicted Gipson for murder in the first degree.
Hillsboro police and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department contacted Gipson at his home in Del Rio, Tennessee, where he was taken into custody. Gipson is currently being held at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department jail, awaiting extradition to Oregon. He is expected to be arraigned on June 7.
Detectives ask anyone with additional information about the investigation to contact Hillsboro Police Detective Megan Townsend at (503) 681-5329 or Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov
