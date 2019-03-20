HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 48-year-old man has been arrested for the death of driver in a crash that happened more than two months ago in Hillsboro, police announced Wednesday.
Matthew Figel was booked into the Washington County Jail for his alleged involved in the Jan. 2 deadly crash.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Northeast Century Boulevard at Northeast Walbridge Street.
Police said a Buick Regal heading northbound on NE Century t-boned a BMW 328 that was traveling westbound on Northeast Walbridge Drive.
The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hillsboro police said an investigation found Figel was speeding at the time of the crash and identified the driver killed as Rajkumar Govindarajan.
Figel was hospitalized after the crash. He now faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.
