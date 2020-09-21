HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
Erina Aamir left her home in Hillsboro on Monday morning in crisis and had not been seen since, police said.
On Tuesday, police tweeted that Aamir had been located and was safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.