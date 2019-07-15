HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro Police Department officers offered gift cards to homeless people in exchange for their assistance in cleaning up camps.
Officers Jason Becker and Mike Abshier came up with the gift card idea.
During an organized event last week, the officers asked people sleeping in homeless camps on property owned by Clean Water Services and at Dairy Creek Park to assist with the cleaning efforts.
The officers said six homeless people agreed and assisted in bagging garbage and bringing it to the parking lot, where officers disposed of the garbage.
For their help, they were given restaurant gift cards.
"This is a great way for our Crisis Intervention Team to make connections, build relationships, and establish a rapport with those we are seeking to help," said Officer Becker. "It's also an opportunity for us to educate people in these encampments about the time and work that it takes for City employees to clean up trash that's left behind."
The cleanup efforts were also assisted by members of the Hillsboro Police Department Code Compliance Team, the Hillsboro Parks & Recreation Department and the City Manager’s Office.
Metro's RID Patrol and staff from Washington County's Department of Health and Human Services also assisted in the cleanup and engaged with those experiencing homelessness.
"Hopefully, the people who helped us clean this homeless encampment will remember this experience and help keep the area clean in the future," said Officer Abshier.
