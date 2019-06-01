Police K-9 units throughout the area, took a break from catching bad guys, to take part in a competition, but only one was named, "Top Dog."
The Washington County Sheriff's Office hosted the 14th annual K-9 trials in Hillsboro this afternoon where the dogs were tested on everything from agility and search skills to speed and handler protection.
And this year, Hillsboro Police Officer Schmidt and K-9 blazer won "Top Dog" honors.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
