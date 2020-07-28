HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Four people in Hillsboro were displaced after their apartment caught fire Monday evening.
At around 9:10 p.m., Hillsboro Fire and Rescue crews responded to a single-detached apartment in the 900 block of Northeast 21st Avenue. Multiple 911 callers reported gray smoke and flames on the outside of the home.
Hillsboro Fire said some neighbors attempted to put out the fire using garden hoses while other neighbors tried to alert the residents.
Before the first fire engine arrived to the scene, Hillsboro police officers helped evacuate the affected apartment and the nearby apartment units.
No injuries were reported.
Once on scene, firefighters found the fire had extended into the attic. The fire was quickly knocked down.
Hillsboro Fire said it was reported that two cats were missing but presumed to have escaped out of a back door.
The four adults who were living in the affected apartment are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A Hillsboro Fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.