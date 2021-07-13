Hillsboro police release images of box truck driver suspected of hitting pedestrian on Hwy 26

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department has released images of the vehicle and driver of interest in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Monday.
The hit-and-run occurred at about 5 a.m. on eastbound Highway 26 between the Northeast Brookwood Parkway on-ramp and the Northeast Cornelius Pass exit. According to police, the victim, a 52-year-old man, was walking on the right shoulder of the highway when he was hit by a box truck. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.
The box truck and driver were seen at the 7-Eleven located at 5456 Northeast Huffman Street just before the crash. Police said the truck was then seen driving by the Chevron gas station located at 21755 Northeast Imbrie Drive just after the crash.
The suspect vehicle is described as a yellow-cabbed, white truck about 26-feet long. A description of the driver has not been released. Anyone with information about the vehicle, the driver or the hit-and-run is asked to contact Officer Tyler Steinbach at 503-629-0111 or through email at Tyler.Steinbach@hillsboro-oregon.gov. Please reference case number 21-11481.
