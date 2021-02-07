HILLSBORO, OR – Hillsboro Police Department are searching for a woman who hit an officer with a stolen vehicle Saturday.
Officers were called out to the Old Navy parking lot at Northeast Evergreen and 185th Street at 11:35 a.m. by a caller saying someone in a white Suburu Legacy was driving erratically.
Police said an officer had determined the vehicle had been stolen.
The woman identified as Abby Ford, 38, accelerated and hit the officer in the lower leg, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hillsboro Police Department at 503-629-0111 and reference case #21-2006.
