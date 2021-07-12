HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A section of Highway 26 eastbound in Hillsboro was closed about two and a half hours Monday morning while police investigated a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Hillsboro Fire tweeted it had responded to the crash at 5:15 a.m. and all eastbound lanes were closed at Cornelius Pass Road. The Hillsboro Police Department said around 5:45 a.m. that the highway was shut down at Northeast Brookwood Parkway and nearby ramps due to the serious crash. The closure was expected to last several hours, according to police. The eastbound lanes reopened around 7:40 a.m.
HPD told FOX 12 that officers are looking for a box truck, possibly orange and white or yellow and white, that hit the victim, identified as a 52-year-old man, and left the scene. According to police, the victim was walking on the right shoulder of the highway when the crash happened. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his legs. Police said there is likely damage to the passenger side of the box truck and the investigation is ongoing.
