HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 57-year-old woman.
Police said Hermina Telez-Alcaraz left her home at around 6 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since.
She suffers from health issues and needs oxygen, according to police.
Police said Telez-Alcaraz frequents the Esplanade area and rides TriMet.
Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.
