HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in locating an Army veteran reported missing Friday morning.
According to police, Andrew Freeman was last seen in Hillsboro around 4 a.m. Friday. He was driving a blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with the Oregon license plate D74461.
He is described as a 27-year-old black man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Police said Freeman is considered endangered since it is believed he is in crisis related to his military service.
Anyone who sees Freeman or knows anything about his location is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
