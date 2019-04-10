HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a Forest Grove man Tuesday evening after they say he robbed a Hillsboro Goodwill store and told an employee he had a bomb in his bag.
Dirk Boyle, 27, was arrested without incident, according to Hillsboro police, who say they didn’t find a bomb in his bag after responding to the 900 block of Southeast Oak Street just after 5:30 p.m.
According to police, an officer saw Boyle walking about three blocks away from the store and arrested him. Boyle was lodged at the Washington County Jail and is facing a charge of second-degree robbery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.