Hillsboro police vehicle involved in crash in Aloha, 1 officer injured

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro police vehicle was involved in a crash in Aloha Tuesday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Tualatin Valley Highway in front of the Aloha Market Center.
Two officers were inside the patrol vehicle, and one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies say it’s possible one car left the scene, but they are still investigating.
The westbound lanes of TV Highway are expected to be closed for several hours while the sheriff’s office investigates the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.