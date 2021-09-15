Hillsboro police: Washington Co. man facing charges after taking puppy from home

WASHIINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man is facing theft charges after police say he stole a six-week-old puppy from a home.
Hillsboro police arrested 20-year-old Daud Abdi on Tuesday, but say they couldn’t find the puppy. The owner says she’s feeling frustrated someone would do something like this and is upset the puppy is still missing.
Just a week ago, Mariah Owen says she was advertising puppies for sale on snapchat. She says Abdi and a few other contacted her brother to come look at the puppies and when they came to her house along Southeast 43rd Avenue she says they took one from their backyard.
Surveillance video Owen gave us shows a man carrying a puppy to the car and eventually going back to the house.
Owen says she knew something was wrong because of the way the group was acting.
“I had this gut feeling they took one because it seemed like they were in a rush when he was like ‘no help me find my keys,” Owen, said.
Abdi is out of jail while his case works its way through the court system. Police are not sure where the puppy is and Owen is asking for whoever has it to return it.
