WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of trying to hire someone to murder her ex-husband.
The Hillsboro Police Department said Tanya Schmalz was indicted on Monday by a Washington County Grand Jury for two counts of attempted murder.
Police said an acquaintance of Tanya Schmalz reached out to the department and said Tanya Schmalz was plotting the murder of her ex-husband, Jonathan Alois Schmalz.
According to court documents, Tanya Schmalz also attempted to murder Jonathan Schmalz in Sept. 2016.
Tanya Schmalz is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington County Court.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
