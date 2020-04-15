Hillsboro print shop making yard signs to highlight graduating students, donating to schools

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro print shop is working to recognize the class of 2020 during the pandemic.
AnchorPointe Graphics is making yard signs for students graduating this year.
AnchorPointe workers got the idea from a customer who works for a school and asked if they could come up with a way to celebrate the students.
With declining orders at the business due to COVID-19, this idea is a way to keep employees going, while also honoring the grads.
“There’s not going to be that big public ceremony that people expect to have and it’s just a nice way to bring public attention to students who are making this big achievement,” said Darla Bakaty of AnchorPointe Graphics. “We don’t have an assembly line that can make facemasks. We can do this, so we want to do this.”
The signs can be customized with a student’s names and school colors.
The business is donating $5 from every purchase to a school chosen by the customer.
For more, go to anchr.pt/congrats2020.
Related: FOX 12 celebrates the class of 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.