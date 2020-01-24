Hillsboro's Erickson Aero Tanker sends jets to help with Australian wildfires

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Deadly wildfires in Australia are still racing out of control.
The U.S. has sent hundreds of firefighters and other resources. Hillsboro’s Erickson Aero Tanker has sent two of their jets to help with the fight. The MD-87’s made the long journey to Australia and have already been put to work.
“This airplane is capable of carrying 3000, and delivering 3000 gallons of retardant,” Aero Air CEO Kevin McCullough said.
He just returned from Australia.
“We are excited to be there and hoping we can make a difference,” McCullough said.
He says the outpouring of support for firefighters has been amazing to see.
“When they find out you are part of the fire team, literally everyone who found that out thanked us for coming over there and helping out with the cause,” McCullough said.
This is the first time Erickson Aero Tanker has sent their jets down to Australia. The jets and their crews could be there for a few months. They are running on a 50-day contract with the option to extend the contract if the jets are still needed.
“Based on the fire activity levels now, especially to their north, I would expect to be extended, unless something drastically changes in the next 50 days,” McCullough said.
The company says they paid to send the jets to Australia and will pay for the return flight. McCullough says it was their way of adding a little extra help.
The trip to Australia took the jets to Alaska, Russia, Japan, Guam and then to Australia.
