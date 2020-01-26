Hillsboro's growing diversity reflected in city's police force

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The city of Hillsboro has quietly become one of the most diverse cities in the state of Oregon.
According to data from the 2016 American Community Survey, people of color make up 40.6 percent of the population, which is the highest percentage among cities with populations over 25,000.
That diversity is reflected in the city’s police department, which has several officers that speak languages other than English.
Bibek Srestha, for instance, is originally from Nepal, and speaks English, Nepali, and some Hindi.
Srestha believes his cultural background can sometimes make him more approachable.
“There have been plenty of people, they look at me and sometimes they think I’m Filipino and they come up and they say, ‘Oh, do you speak Filipino?’ No, but that kind of started that community contact with them, like I can talk to them," said Srestha.
Occasionally, Srestha also meets people who share his own cultural background.
Parsanna Pradhan, for instance, is also Nepali, and met Srestha while ordering pizza.
“It was definitely like, oh wow, this is awesome. Kind of was like proud that he was in the force,” said Pradhan.
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2018, 12 percent of Hillsboro’s population is Asian.
Roughly 18 percent of people living there are Hispanic or Latina, and 6.6 percent are from two or more races.
