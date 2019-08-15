HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - If you can’t get to England, Hillsboro’s AmberGlen Park might be the next best thing.
Elemental Sequence, the city’s newest public art sculpture, was dedicated Thursday off Northwest Compton Drive. The dedication featured a live dance performance inspired by the artwork, the city says.
Nine feet at its tallest, Hillsboro’s Parks & Recreation Department says the sculpture is “almost Stonehenge-like”.
The sculpture is built from custom-tinted concrete and includes vertical forms on either side of low, gently curving benches. The city says it was built to resemble “hills, streams, and a winding stream under a dynamic sky.”
The artist, Dann Nardi, was selected to craft the piece from a pool of 147 applicants; Valarie Otani, public art supervisor for Hillsboro Parks & Recreation, says he was taken by Nardi’s approach and choice of materials.
“Most monumental pieces like this are made of metal or stone,” Otani said. “Concrete is unusual.”
The city after the dedication Thursday continued their summer concert series with a performance by Precious Byrd, a rock-and-roll dance band. The performance marked the city’s first-ever Showtime Concert at the park.
