Hillsboro salon owner looking forward to implementing new CDC mask guidelines

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, the CDC announced people fully vaccinated, that means two weeks out from your final dose, do not need to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, like public transportation. Travel policies are still under review, according to the CDC director.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced around 5 p.m. she would be adopting these guidelines starting immediately. Brown said the Oregon Health Authority will provide updated guidance in the coming days for businesses and employers to allow the option of lifting requirements after verifying vaccination status. However, she said businesses can stay under current guidelines if they choose, so as not to worry about verification.

For business owners and many Americans, it feels like the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

FOX 12 spoke to Dawn Byrnes, the owner of Salon Studio “d” in downtown Hillsboro. She said can breathe a lot easier with this announcement, both figuratively and literally.

“Big relief,” she said. “We can start taking the masks off which is going to make my job a lot easier, especially cutting and coloring hair.”

Byrnes posted on her Facebook page to give clients a heads up about the new guidelines. She said while she respects people who have chosen not to get the vaccine, she will be wearing a mask around them and they will need to wear one, too. Byrnes said fully vaccinated clients can go without one during their appointment, and she will also.

It comes at the perfect time, she said. Byrnes just scheduled a vaccine appointment for her 15-year-old daughter.

“For our family, that is big because we’re all vaccinated. She’s just the last one. She’s still at home learning, and I’m confident next fall for her to go back and have that relief of her to go back and enjoy high school and be able to see her friends and really have that experience,” she said.