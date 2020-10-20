HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Following return-to-play protocols, the Hillsboro Soccer Club (HSC) has been operating in smaller groups to get their kids back in the game.
Get out, get active, get creative - that's what the HSC has strived to cultivate since 1975. But season 45 just hasn't gone according to anyone's plans.
"The mask is so different, which I hate it. I hate wearing masks, it annoys me," said Ian Hernandez.
Ten-year-old Hernandez is a voice for a lot of kids who are distance learning.
"It sucks. I want to go to school with my teachers and go with my friends," Hernandez said.
HSC teammate Person Morgan is right there with him.
"I really wanted to play with my friends on the soccer field, because it's a lot more fun than just staying home," Pearson said.
After missing out on spring and summer season, the boys and girls from the HSC are back on the beat.
"We got caught up on a massive block that has been missed out of on a lot of people's lives. So having that reconnection, not just for us as coaches with the players but the players with themselves, has rekindled a little bit of social groups as well," said Michael Wall, HSC Assistant Director of Coaching.
HSC is out to keep that fire burning without contact, but training more towards the technical side of the game.
"It’s been trying to be creative in the best way to allow the kids to not only develop their own skillset, but also to enjoy what they are doing and want to continue that desire to come back," Wall said.
Small-sided games and team scrimmages are better than nothing for both the recreational and competitive sides.
"We talk about sport and just getting up and moving but I think we see the social side of things starting to come into play and you can see they have all missed each other, and them being able to be with their original teams from the spring and the fall and such, so it’s nice to see the social side of things and kids getting out talking, chatting and it’s lovely to see them working with their friends again," said Mason Aguirre, HSC Recreation Coordinator.
A lovely time back in the beautiful game for the kids and adults.
"No one does this because it’s just a job for them. Everyone does it because they have a passion for sport and soccer is our gig and to be able to continue to have kids playing when we know they want to be out on the field, it fills our hearts, it keeps them active. Every part of it is good," said Club President Michele Barber
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
