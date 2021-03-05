Hillsboro Stadium turns into vaccination site, offering new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro Stadium turned into a new vaccination site on Friday and started offering the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to a thousand people.
Those appointments opened up at 9 a.m. Thursday and according to OHSU all appointments were filled within ten minutes.
FOX 12 spoke with someone who got a J&J shot on Friday and is looking forward to getting back to a normal life.
“I feel like a weight is lifted. I feel like I'm gonna sleep a little better. I feel relieved and excited about seeing my mom and dad.”
The site is by appointment only, but people can drive-through, walk-up, bike in or take transit. There is a recovery time. Drivers get instructions to park and wait fifteen minutes, before they pull away.
