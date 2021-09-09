NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the first day of school for students in the Hillsboro School District.

For families, who've been home-schooling their students for the past year, it’s a big transition back into the classroom. But the parents and students FOX 12 spoke with say they are excited for the return to in-person learning.

“Really excited,” James Orgill, parent at Atafalati Elementary, said. “I think they're very excited at the new school."

It was all smiles from students lining up for their first day at Atfalati Elementary.

Parents who've been filling in as teacher this past year are equally relieved for the return to in person learning.

"We are so excited,” parent Rachel Ball said. “This is like, monumental. It's been really hard having him at home. We did home schooling and we're just excited to get him some interaction with other kids and get in-person with his teacher.”

As students walked on to campus, some wore their masks. Others went without. Masks are optional outdoors but required inside of all Hillsboro schools.

“I'm mostly concerned about how they'll do wearing the masks learning,” Orgill said. “I think they'll do ok - better than me. They'll do great."

Atafalati Elementary is the district's newest school.

"We have tech integration in all our classrooms,” principal Dani Johnson said. "We have indigenous artwork in our hallways because our namesake, Atfalati Elementary School, is from indigenous people in this area."

District officials said they've also installed new ventilation systems in most of their schools that increase the amount of outdoor airflow indoors.