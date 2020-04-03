HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education announced this week new guidelines for distance learning.
Previously, the agency was directing districts to create work that was only supplemental. Now, teachers across the state are scrambling to plan for lessons they had no idea they’d be teaching online.
Not only are teachers trying to learn new technology to teach on and communicate with, but many are also worried about keeping up connections with their students.
Many students are now working full-time and it’s not as easy as it used to be to have everyone in one place.
“When ODE came out with the new requirements, that’s when I feel like everyone kinda joined the simmering level of panic,” Sarah Denny, a teacher at Hillsboro High School, said.
While districts are working to make sure all students are given an equal opportunity to learn, teachers like Denny are right now trying to figure out the best online workspace to share with a group of teens.
“We work with teenagers, they wanna tell fart jokes and dad jokes, and they don’t wanna push mute,” Denny said. “You can imagine if you have 35 of them in a room and they haven’t seen each other, they’re gonna act like teenagers, you know.”
Denny, a parent herself, has some advice for how best to work school into home life. She says try to make a schedule and stick to it for a few days. She says to let your kids have a say in it. For instance, ask when their brain is most awake or what time of day they most enjoy reading.
She also schedules lots of free time and sibling play for her kids.
“It’s good to let kids feel like they have some control over a very uncontrollable situation,” Denny said.
Denny also says to be supportive in this time.
“They’re very emotional right now, even if they’re not showing it," Denny said. "It’s going to come out in different ways. So, it’s really important, as parents and families, we check in with our kids see how they’re really feeling about all of this. It’s likely they’re a little scared."
While every detail may not be figured out just yet, Denny says teachers are no less dedicated to your student.
“Give us a chance to be successful," Denny said. "Have some hope for us, that we’re gonna be able to pull this off, and know that we’re working hard to do so. We really love your kids. We care about them. They are our families, too. We miss them dearly, and most of us didn’t get into education to teach from a computer screen.”
Denny says in an effort to stay more connected with her students, she’ll be reaching out for their personal phone numbers if they’d like to share them. She’ll be able to contact them from a professional platform.
She also says counselors are checking in with students.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.