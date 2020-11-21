HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro teenager was killed after crashing his Honda Civic into a cement-mixer truck on Friday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Manuel Perez-Luis, 16, was driving the sedan southbound on Southwest Hillsboro Highway at 3:00 p.m. when he lost control and failed to negotiate a curve, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of a cement truck was unable to stop, and both vehicles collided near Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Marion Lane in an unincorporated part of Washington County.
The sheriff’s office said Perez-Luis died at the scene. His family has been notified.
The cement truck driver was not injured and cooperated with investigators, according to WCSO. They said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
