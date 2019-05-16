Hillsboro to unveil vehicle charging station at Sunset Esplanade Shopping Center

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The City of Hillsboro and Portland General Electric will host the grand opening of the Hillsboro Electric Avenue vehicle charging station this Saturday.
The community charging station is located at the Sunset Esplanade Shopping Center in the 2200 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and will feature six chargers, including four fast chargers.
A standard charge fee will be $3 and a fast charge will cost $5. Customers may also choose a $25 monthly subscription to use all five Electric Avenue locations.
In addition to the new station in Hillsboro, there are also stations in downtown Portland and Milwaukie, with stations in progress at the Eastport Plaza and in Wilsonville.
The grand opening Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting with Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway. It will end at 2 p.m. and feature live music, kids’ activities, and an opportunity for attendees to test-drive electric vehicles.
The station was built in support of Hillsboro’s 2035 Community Plan and Environmental Sustainability Plan and PGE’s Transportation Electrification Plan.
