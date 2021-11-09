Hillsboro townhomes targeted by porch pirates ahead of the holidays

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year again - online shopping is at an all-time high which means porch pirates are back in action.
One Hillsboro community, Palladia Townhomes, has recently experienced porch theft on multiple occasions.
FOX 12 spoke with Jen Overstreet, a current resident in the area who recently had a package stolen and says she's not the only one.
“I’ve got a neighbor who got hit three times in one week, I've got another neighbor who got hit two days in a row in this complex,” said Overstreet, mentioning neighbors have caught the same man on ring cameras, using the same sneaky tactic, but driving different cars.
“We’ve seen at least 4 different cars that he has used the one thing he has in common is that he backs up into people's driveways pulls out his phone like he's talking on it or looking for directions and he very sneakily looks around to make sure no one is looking and grabs the package.”
In response, Sergeant Clint Chrz with Hillsboro Police Department, gave FOX 12 some suggestions community members can use to avoid porch pirate theft.
• Contact your local police department and request a GPS bait package.
• Porch cameras i.e. Ring Doorbells
• Have packages sent to a more secure location i.e. your place of work.
• Amazon lockers.
• Use a buddy system: Ask your neighbors to watch out for incoming packages.
If you do come in contact with the subject who is stealing your package, Sergeant Chrz has some words of advice.
“The best advice we give is to be a good witness, call 911 if it's an immediate emergency , get a good description and a license plate or get a picture with your camera of the suspect, of the suspect's vehicle and let the officers do their job. It’ll be safest for everybody.”