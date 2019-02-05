HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro woman accused of various forms of criminal mistreatment, including beating kids and forcing them to wear urine-soaked clothes, plead guilty to charges recently.
Merlinda Avalos pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree criminal mistreatment on Jan. 25; all other charges against her were dropped.
She was arrested in June last year on 12 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one count of tampering with evidence.
Police said the victims are all are related to Avalos and lived with her during the alleged mistreatment, which included beating the kids, providing them with minimal food, not allowing them to use the bathroom at night, and forcing them to wear urine-soaked clothes.
Investigators last year said Avalos forced the children to use a “urine jug” when they had to go to the bathroom and limited them to one shower per week.
The kids were fed only twice a day, according to police, consisting of one peanut butter sandwich in the morning and another one for dinner. They were also kept in a single room and if they made noise or got off their beds, detectives said they would be beaten with “any instrument/object available to Avalos.”
The kids were not allowed to watch TV, read books or go outside to play, according to officers, who said Avalos had acted as their guardian since 2012.
Avalos is due back in court for sentencing on March 6.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.