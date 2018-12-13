WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro woman who caused a head-on crash along Northwest Cornelius Pass Road in August is now facing several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Shannon Cravens, 40, was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on charges of DUII, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Jail.
The charges stem from a crash that happened on Aug. 20 at around 3:44 p.m.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Cravens was driving a gold 2006 Chrysler Sebring north on NW Cornelius Pass Road when she crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a white 2015 Toyota 4Runner head-on.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as 50-year-old Rebecca Field, of Beaverton, suffered serious injuries. Cravens was airlifted to an area hospital with critical injuries.
NW Cornelius Pass Road was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.