HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to the attempted murder of her estranged ex-husband and was sentenced to 90 months in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
The Hillsboro Police Department started investigating Tanya Roxanna Schmalz in November last year after a receiving a call from a concerned citizen.
The caller said her friend, later identified as Schmalz, had talked about killing her estranged ex-husband, Jonathan Schmalz, according to the police department.
The caller reported to officers that Tanya Schmalz planned to spray a substance known to have a euphoric and disorienting effect onto Jonathan Schmalz’s face and then inject him with a syringe of cold insulin.
Tanya Schmalz believed the substances would kill the man, the attorney’s office says.
Investigators applied for a court order allowing the caller to wear a body wire, which captured Tanya Schmalz on tape discussing the planned murder of her ex-husband, according to the attorney’s office.
When officers arrested Tanya Schmalz, they found a can of Rush and a full syringe of insulin, the attorney’s office says.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Tanya Schmalz made a similar attempt on Jonathan Schmalz’s life in 2016. They say in that instance, she laced a bottle of alcohol with an unknown substance and gave it to him. Jonathan Schmalz was later found by Hillsboro police officers wandering incoherently in and out of traffic on a busy street, the attorney’s office says. Officers transported him to a hospital.
In addition to her prison sentence, Tanya Schmalz will also undergo three years of post-prison supervision, the attorney’s office says. She will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving her sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
