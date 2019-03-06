HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to 151 months in prison Wednesday for abusing three young family members, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Merlinda M. Avalos pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in January.
Hillsboro police launched an investigation into Avalos in April 2018 after one of the kids disclosed the abuse to a school counselor, the attorney’s office says. Detectives interviewed the three children, ages 12, 10, and 9, and say they found extensive evidence on ongoing abuse.
Investigators say Avalos had been caring for the kids at time and had abused them in a number of ways, including physical beatings, using sleep deprivation as a form of punishment, feeding them minimal amounts of food, and forcing them to use jugs to urinate in.
The children were not allowed to watch TV, read books or go outside and play, according to police.
A school counselor in court Wednesday fought back tears as she spoke about the abuse, the attorney’s office says, describing the children arriving to school in soiled clothing and the efforts school staff made to address the problem.
Detectives say when they first tried to speak with Avalos about the allegations, she and her husband attempted to destroy evidence at their home. The evidence was later gathered by law enforcement and corroborated the allegations made by the children, according to the attorney’s office.
In addition to her prison time, Avalos was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in compensatory fines to the victims, more than $6,000 in restitution, and ordered to have no contact with minors other than her own son when she is released.
She will also undergo three years of post-prison supervision, the attorney’s office says.
